Crime

ATTENTION CRIMINALS | IRS wants its cut no matter what, even if you stole it

The Internet is having a field day after finding out that the IRS wants even the swiftest of thieves to report their stolen items as income.
"If you steal property, you must report its fair market value in your income in the year you steal it," the IRS page reads.

TEXAS, USA — Who knew thieves had to pay income tax on the stuff they stole?

The IRS went viral Monday following a tweet that reminded "career criminals" (or even your next-door neighbor who never returned your lawnmower) to report those illegal activities and stolen property to the IRS.

6 News Digital did its own investigation to see if the claims were even true. 

Well, there it is highlighted. 

Many probably did the same, as the internet went into a frenzy after confirming it was true. Twitter users made jokes at the expense of the very unusual request:

One Twitter user asked, "If I steal a bunch of TVs from Walmart and a homeless man steals them from me can I write that off as a loss?" 

While other Twitter users had "hypothetical" questions like these two comments: 

There were some who took to the internet who viewed this as a logical decision by the IRS:

Regardless of what side you are on, we guess the greatest takeaway here is even if you do steal be sure to do the upstanding thing and let the government know. 

