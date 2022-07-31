Louisville sees triple-digit homicides for third straight year; 'Now it’s spread to all the divisions'

As of July 30, 101 people have been killed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Seven months into 2022, homicide counts have reached the triple-digits for the third year in a row in Louisville.

July 28 marked the day Louisville’s death count reached 100. Just a day later, it grew to 101 after a woman died as result of injuries sustained in a shooting at the corner of S. Brook St. and E. Kentucky St.

“There's a ripple effect that's touching other people,” Christopher 2X, a prominent anti-violence activist in the city, said. “That's the way this goes with these reckless shootings.”

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department’s 2022 homicide data dashboard, killings this year are on par with last year’s numbers, which eclipsed 105 homicides by the end of July 2021.

In 2021, LMPD reported 188 homicides, which replaced 2020’s total of 173 homicide as the deadliest year on record for the city.

“We've nearly lost 500 individuals in Metro Louisville,” 2X said. “That really stands out to me, that in two years and seven months, we have tallied up nearly 500 lives lost to [homicide]. That's not good for a midsize city.”

The age-range of victims in 2022 spans teenagers to senior citizens.

The youngest victims were two 15-year-olds: one boy, Enock Nzayikorera, and one girl, Ter-Vonia Moor.

Nzayikorera was shot to death in the 4300 block of Norbrook Drive, near Fegenbush Lane on April 13.

Moor died less than two months later, on July 6, following injuries sustained in a July 2 shooting in Smoketown.

The oldest victim was 74-year-old Yvonn Felmley. According to police, she died after her husband allegedly threw her to the ground, causing her to sustain a fatal head injury.

The homicides are also more widespread than in years past. According to LMPD, all eight of its divisions have investigated at least three homicides this year.

“People used to have conversations: its happening on one side of town. Now it’s spread to all the divisions,” 2X said. “A lot more people in spaces who didn't have these conversations are having these conversations now, because they feel the gravity of what has went on for so long.”

LMPD said it’s solved 40% of all homicides occurring in 2022. 2X said it will take more than just law enforcement to see real change.

“That community involvement, hopefully will take itself to another level,” he said. “It's got to be something that we stick with, let kids know we’re dealing with a public health crisis.”

