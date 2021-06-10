'I don't know what our future looks like': Fiancée begs for answers in deadly Watterson Expressway shooting

Ashley Sproul's fiancé Terry Smith was shot and killed while driving I-264 East last month. No arrests have been made and she's begging witnesses to come forward.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville mother is begging witnesses to come forward, after her fiancé was shot and killed on the Watterson Expressway last month.

Ashley Sproul said 26-year old Terry Smith left for work as a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) bus driver around 5:30 the morning of Sept. 24. She said he was headed to the bus compound to begin his day.

Around 5:45, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said Smith was headed eastbound on I-264, between Taylor Boulevard and Dixie Highway, when gunfire from another car hit him and he crashed.

Since then Sproul said there have been no updates and she wants justice for her growing family. She is 7-months pregnant with her and Smith's first daughter together, and is raising their three other children.

"I don't know what our future looks like," she said. "It feels like a dream that I should be woken up from."

Sproul found out about the crash several hours after it happened, when officials came to her home. She's still at a loss, wondering how this happened.

"We know Terry," Sproul said. "He didn't have a firearm, he's never had a firearm, he didn't have exit wounds from his vehicle."

Her only hope now is that witnesses who saw what happened that morning on the highway will come forward.

"We have to have faith that LMPD will catch who did it," she said. "The only thing we can rely on is hope that somebody will call in with a tip."

Until then, there are more questions than answers, and no understanding of why her family lost its center.

"He literally was joy," Sproul said. "We can't do anything together anymore, my daughter will never get to meet her dad."

LMPD said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you can make an anonymous tip by calling 574-LMPD or through LMPD's online tip form.

