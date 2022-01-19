A federal grand jury indicted Shane Meehan for the murder of Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency, who was working on an FBI task force when he died.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind — A federal grand jury indicted a 45-year-old man for multiple crimes in an incident that killed a federal officer in July 2021.

Shane Meehan, 45, is facing charges for murder of a federal officer, attempted arson of federal property, and using a firearm during a crime of violence causing death. Officer Greg Ferency, a Terre Haute Police detective who was working on an FBI task force at the time, died during the incident on July 7, 2021.

The FBI said Ferency was ambushed at the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute when he was shot and killed. According to court documents, Meehan drove his truck to the federal building, got out and threw a Molotov cocktail, then shot Ferency, who later died of his injuries.

"Every day, federal, state, and local law enforcement officers are entrusted to protect the public and uphold equal justice under law, all at the risk of their own lives. As such, the murder of a federal law enforcement officer in the line of duty is an attack against our entire community," said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

Meehan was arrested the day of the incident. He was previously charged from a federal criminal complaint and will be in custody of United States Marshals until his trial. A date for his initial appearance before a federal judge has not yet been set.

"This indictment is another step forward in bringing resolution to the ambush of Task Force Officer Greg Ferency, who was one of 73 law enforcement officers intentionally killed in the line of duty last year, and one of three of our own FBI family to lose their lives at the hands of others," said FBI Indianapolis Acting Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen. "We continue to mourn Greg's tragic loss and are reminded every day of the ultimate sacrifice he made while serving his community and country."

The charges for murder and using a firearm are capital offenses. They carry a consequence up to life in prison or death.

The FBI is investigating the case, and the Terre Haute Police Department and Indiana State Police assisted.