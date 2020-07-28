2 teenagers injured following shooting in Southside neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a violent 72 hours in the city, Metro Police are investigating a double shooting involving two teenagers.
Officers were called to East Southland Boulevard off Southside Drive around 9 p.m. Monday.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found two 14-year-old victims suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
