2 teenagers injured following shooting in Southside neighborhood

Police said the two 14-year-olds were found shot in the 100 block of East Southland Boulevard Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a violent 72 hours in the city, Metro Police are investigating a double shooting involving two teenagers.

Officers were called to East Southland Boulevard off Southside Drive around 9 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two 14-year-old victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

