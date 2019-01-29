LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department have arrested five juveniles they said are connected to cases of Okolona mailboxes being destroyed.

According to police, the juveniles were all 16 to17-year-olds and lived in the area where the mailboxes were destroyed.

LMPD said last week there were close to two dozen mailboxes that were run over. They expect more people will step forward to say they were a victim of these crimes. LMPD asked those who think they are a victim to call 574-LMPD.

One victim said their home surveillance camera captured the crash on video. In the video, the driver of a truck backed up and hit a parked vehicle. It's one of four cases police are also looking into that include vehicles being hit in the middle of the night.

LMPD also said four guns were seized and they have found at least five stolen cars along with the arrests. The stolen vehicles were an Audi, Civic, Taho and two Tauruses.

Police said the crimes had started around Jan. 1.