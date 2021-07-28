Teen critical following shooting in Shawnee

Police said the victim was found in the 3700 block of West Main Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday. This is the fourth teenager shot in the area in less than a week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly one week after two teenagers were shot and killed in the Shawnee neighborhood, police said another teenager was transported to the hospital following a shooting Tuesday night.

Metro Police responded to the 3700 block of West Main Street around 11 p.m. and located the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to UofL Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Police have not revealed what may have led up to the shooting and do not have any suspects.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

