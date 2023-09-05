Teen dies in hospital after shooting in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood

The incident was reported about 11:40 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager has died following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood.

According to Louisville Metro Police, Second Division officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 11:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Gaulbert Avenue. Officers located a teenaged male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered first aid until paramedics arrived, according to an LMPD news release. The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Hours later, authorities said the teen died while at the University of Louisville Hospital. His identity has not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. There are no known suspects as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call 502-574-5673 or utilize LMPD's online crime tip portal. You can remain anonymous.