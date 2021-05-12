LMPD: Teenage girl shot, killed in Chickasaw neighborhood

Officers responded to a shooting on Grand Ave. just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. That's where they found a teenage girl who had been shot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenage girl is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Grand Ave. just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. That's where they found a teenage girl who had been shot.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she later died.

It is not clear what led to the shooting and there are currently no suspects.

LMPD's Homicide Unit continues to investigate the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the police tip line at 574-LMPD. You may remain anonymous.

