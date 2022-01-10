LMPD: Teenager hospitalized after being shot multiple times

Police said the juvenile male was found shot in the Algonquin neighborhood Monday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Second Division officers responded to the 1500 block of South 12th Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday following reports of the shooting.

Officers found a juvenile male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to UofL Hospital with what police say appear to be non-life threatening gun shot wounds.

If you have any information that can help police in this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD or use their Crime Tip Portal.

