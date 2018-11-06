LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two people are behind bars and a 15-year-old girl is on life support after a shooting at a gathering in Livingston County.
According to Kentucky State Police, the shooting happened in Ledbetter.
The teen was taken to a Paducah hospital where she is on life support. No other injuries were reported.
Detectives charged Tyler Jones with first-degree assault and Alexis Johnson with hindering apprehension.
Both are being held at the McCracken County Jail and are expected to be arraigned Monday.
