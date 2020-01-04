LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A juvenile is recovering following a shooting in the California neighborhood.

Metro Police Second Division officers responded to the 800 block of South 23rd Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say he was alert and taken to University Hospital for further treatment.

No one else was injured in the incident.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD (5673).

The Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

