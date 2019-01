The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating an early morning shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

According to police, officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 600 block of S. 43rd Street around 6:45 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they found a young man in his late teens who had been shot.

He was taken to University Hospital and is in critical condition.

There are no suspects at this time. If you have any information, you are urged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.