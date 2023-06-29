Teen hospitalized after being shot in the leg in Taylor Berry neighborhood, police say

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call for service on a reported shooting in the 1500 block of Sale Ave.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is hospitalized after a shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call for service on a reported shooting in the 1500 block of Sale Ave. around 10:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and rendered aid.

During the course of the investigation, officers said they believe the shooting happened at an "unknown location" and the victim made his way over to Sale Avenue.

EMS was called to the scene and took the victim, who was alert and conscious, to UofL Hospital where he's expected to survive.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation.

There are no known suspect(s); however, anyone with information regarding the case can call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal here.

