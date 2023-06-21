Teen hospitalized after shooting in Russell neighborhood, police say

At this time, LMPD said there are no known suspect(s).

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is hospitalized after a shooting in the Russell neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a ShotSpotter run and a report of a shooting in the 400 block of Dr. W. J. Hodge St. around 3:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers said that once on scene they didn't find the victim.

As officers were canvassing the area, they said they were told a teen arrived by private means to UofL Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg.

Police said she was alert and conscious; she received medical attention and is expected to survive.

Detectives believe this victim is from the scene on Hodge St.

At this time, LMPD said there are no known suspect(s).

The investigation will be handled by our Non-Fatal Shooting Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize their online Crime Tip portal here.

