LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A teenager is dead following an early Saturday shooting in Shively.

According to police, there was a party taking place in the 4100 block of Cane Run Road.

They say a large group of teens were outside when an altercation took place and one teen boy shot another teen boy in the chest and ran away.

Police say when the victim also tried to run away, he collapsed and died at the scene.

The victim has yet to be identified.

The shooting remains under investigation.