SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — A Shelbyville teenager is facing multiple charges, including murder, after a shooting in Shelby County.

Kentucky State Police investigators say they responded to a home on Hempridge Road around 5 a.m. April 16 where they found 48-year-old Brett Augustine dead.

Not long after, officers found 18-year-old David Augustine. KSP says they tried to stop him, but he drove off. Following a short chase, officers took him into custody.

