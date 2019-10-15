LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a teen is facing charges after he was caught with a gun on school grounds.

According to arrest records, police arrested Elijah Whitely during a search for an armed robbery suspect.

Police say Whitely was stopped while walking with two others on the property of Fairdale High School.

Upon searching Whitely, police discovered several pocket knives and rounds of ammunition.

They also found a loaded handgun on the ground where Whitely has been seen walking.

Whitely is charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a weapon on school property.

