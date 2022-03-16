Seymour police: 15-year-old facing intimidation charge in connection to school threat

No faculty or students were harmed or in immediate danger Lieutenant C. J. Foster said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Indiana high school student was arrested for allegedly making threats against a high school Tuesday and he is being charged with intimidation, Seymour Police said in a post.

According to a Facebook post from Seymour Police Lieutenant C.J. Foster, a Seymour High School faculty member saw a social media conversation between two students involving the school and a "future date". They sent the conversation to the School Resource Officers Foster said. He said Seymour Community Schools immediately took enhanced safety measures.

After notifying the police, both the SPD and School Resource Officers investigated and interviewed people before they ultimately found the 15-year-old teen Foster said.

Foster added no faculty or students were harmed or in immediate danger "based off facts from the investigation and the interview conducted with the suspect."

