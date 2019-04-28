SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE Sunday, April 28, 4:15 p.m.: TBI said forensic scientists processing the scene on Charles Brown Road have found a sixth body in the home on Charles Brown Road. This brings the total to seven deaths and one critical injury.

TBI agents found five bodies at two separate homicide scenes in Sumner County around 5:30 p.m. Saturday night.

TBI said four bodies and one injured person were found in a home in the 1100 block of Charles Brown Road. A fifth body was found at a home on the 1500 block of Luby Brown Road a short time later.

As of 10 p.m. on Saturday night, TBI said Michael Cummins, 25, was taken into custody in connection with the case.

TBI spokesperson Josh DeVine said in a news conference that he could not provide any more information about the five homicides.

TBI sent over 100 law enforcement officials to look for Cummins, said DeVine. Tennessee Highway Patrol and Sumner County authorities were also participating in that search.

During the search, TBI said it used its aircraft and found evidence of an individual in a creek bed around one mile from the first scene. More than a dozen law enforcement officers from the county’s joint SWAT Team went to that location, where they found Cummins.

According to TBI, the situation escalated and at least one officer fired, striking Cummins. Medics transported him to a local hospital for treatment with injuries that were not immediately believed to be life-threatening.

No law enforcement officers sustained injuries in the arrest effort, according to a release from TBI.

TBI Forensic Scientists processing the scene on Charles Brown Road located the body of a fifth homicide victim early Sunday morning.

Investigators are still working to identify all of the victims, according to a tweet from the bureau.