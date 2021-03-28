Police arrest shooting suspects after 3-vehicle crash near Hazelwood

Police said the incident stemmed from a shooting in the 4100 block of Taylor Boulevard Sunday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A shooting followed by a three-vehicle crash led to the arrest of three suspects in Hazelwood, according to Metro Police.

Fourth Division officers were called to a shooting in the 4100 block of Taylor Boulevard around 4 p.m. Sunday.

At the scene, they located a man that had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A short time later and a little more than a mile away, police responded to a three-vehicle collision Manslick Road and Gagel Avenue.

Police said three suspects from the fleeing vehicle involved in the Taylor Boulevard shooting fled on foot and were captured a short time later.

Police said charges are forthcoming as the investigation continues.

