Louisville woman who helped save hit-and-run victim asks witnesses to call in tips

"Please...help me find the vehicle responsible." Alisha McKinney put out a plea on Facebook Monday night after a pedestrian was struck on Taylor Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Alisha McKinney put out a plea on Facebook Monday night, "please...Help me find the vehicle responsible."

Just before 10 p.m, she told WHAS11 News, "I heard, just blood-curdling screams."

LMPD later confirmed a man had been walking across Taylor Boulevard when he was hit by a driver who kept going. Officers could not determine the make or model of the car.

Still, McKinney is hoping someone who saw the crash or knows the driver will speak up.

She said she performed CPR on the man as they waited for EMS to arrive.

"How do we hit and leave people laying in the road and we just go on about our life," she said. "I don't know how we do that, I can't understand it."

According to KSP data, 434 hit and runs so far this year in Louisville have killed three people and injured 106.

"Nobody cares until it happens to them," Patricia Bishop said.

She lost her son Daniel to a hit-and-run on New Cut Road a year and a half ago. Patricia still has not seen justice.

So, she's started a petition to enact stricter penalties for hit and run drivers.

"They need to be stricter on these hit and runs, okay yeah I know there's laws there, but they're not being enforced," she said.

The hardest part can be finding the person responsible, with little to go off of.

Like in this Taylor Boulevard incident, police don't have a description of the vehicle so it might take someone who saw the crash or knows something they don't submit a tip and make the difference.

The Tip Line is 502-574-LMPD (5673).

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.