LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Around 1 a.m., Louisville Metro police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Taylor Boulevard, according to an LMPD news release.

Officers on scene found a man who had been shot. Officers rendered aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived.

The man was alert and conscious and was transported to UofL Hospital by EMS. Officials believe the man will survive.

LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling this investigation. There are currently no known suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-5673 or utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal online.

