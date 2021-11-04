LMPD: Two injured in late night Taylor Berry shooting

Both victims were taken to U of L Hospital and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred late Wednesday night in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Around 11:43 p.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 3200 block of Utah Ave.

When officers arrived, they located one victim who had been shot. Minutes later, another victim was found a few doors down.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said both victims sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the University of Louisville Hospital.

Mitchell said the shootings appear to related and that LMPD's 4th Division is investigating.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

