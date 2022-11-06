LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Taylor-Berry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.
Metro Police said the incident happened in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue, just east of 7th Street Road, around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at the scene.
He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Metro Police said all parties have been accounted for and no arrests have been made.
The Fourth Division is investigating.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.