LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Taylor-Berry

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue after reports of a person shot Sunday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.

Metro Police said the incident happened in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue, just east of 7th Street Road, around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at the scene.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Metro Police said all parties have been accounted for and no arrests have been made.

The Fourth Division is investigating.

