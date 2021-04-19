Driver in deadly wrong-way crash sentenced to prison

Taylor Barefoot has been sentenced to 12 years in prison and 8 years of probation.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — A judge has sentenced the driver in a wrong-way crash that claimed several lives to 12 years in prison.

Taylor Barefoot has been sentenced to 12 years in prison and 8 years of probation for her role in the March 2020 crash on I-265 that killed 21-year-old Taylor Cole, 22-year-old Leah Onstott Dunn and three-year-old Braxton Fields.

During testimony, officials said an autopsy found Cole had just passed the first trimester with her unborn child.

According to toxicology reports, Barefoot's blood alcohol content was over three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

ISP State Trooper Andrew Garrett, a member of the crash reconstruction team, testified that evidence showed Barefoot did not attempt to slow down her vehicle, but Cole tried to avoid the collision. The vehicles had a combined speed of 106 miles per hour.

Barefoot's father, Al Wilkins, said his daughter has worked hard throughout her life and made a terrible mistake. Wilkins said his daughter has not been the same mentally since the crash.

"I don't expect anyone to forgiver her for what she did, but I hope that one day she can forgive herself," Wilkins said. "She's beat herself up pretty bad about this."

