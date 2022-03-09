TARC bus, police car involved in multi-car crash in Shively

The responsible vehicle fled the scene and has not been found yet. It was described as a truck but the make and color are unknown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday morning around 6:40 a.m. on northbound Dixie at San Jose, a vehicle struck another vehicle, causing it to hit a TARC bus.

The responsible vehicle fled the scene and has not yet been found. It was described as a truck but the make and color are unknown. But it's believed to have front end passenger side damage.

While Shively police officers were on scene working the accident, an officer's vehicle was rear-ended by another car. That officer was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

There was a passenger on the TARC bus who also complained of injury.

An investigation is currently underway as police search for the vehicle responsible. If you know anything, Shively PD is asking for your help. You can call the Shively Police TIP Line at 502-930-2773 (2SPD).

