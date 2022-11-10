Louisville police arrest, charge 2 more minors in July homicide

In total, four teens have been charged in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Tamal Wood, who was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teens were arrested Wednesday afternoon for their alleged role in a July homicide.

Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says both 17-year-olds were charged with complicity to the following: murder, receiving stolen property over $10K, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.

Those charges are in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Tamal Wood, who was shot and killed on July 28 in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place.

18-year-old D’Andre Swain Jr. was arrested on Oct. 24 for his connection to this fatal shooting, as well as another fatal shooting that same month.

Swain was charged with complicity to murder, tampering with physical evidence and four counts of wanton endangerment.

Roughly a week later, 19-year-old Armani Shrivers was also arrested in relation to Woods' murder and charged with complicity to murder, tampering with physical evidence and wanton endangerment, according to LMPD.

Officers say they do not anticipate any more arrests, however the investigation is still considered "open and active."

