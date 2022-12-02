'He was an innocent bystander': Houston police announce arrest in shooting death of TakeOff | Watch live stream

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested Thursday night and charged with murder in the Nov. 1 shooting death of the Migos rapper.

HOUSTON — One month after the killing of rapper TakeOff, the Houston Police Department announced they have arrested a suspect who is charged with killing him.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested Thursday night and charged with murder.

The Migos rapper was shot and killed in downtown Houston on Nov. 1 after attending a private party at 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley. Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument over a "lucrative dice game."

"I can tell you TakeOff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed, he was an innocent bystander," HPD Sgt. Michael Burrow said.

He said about 30 people were there when TakeOff was shot.

"Literally, every single one of those people left the scene without giving a statement to police," Burrow said. "It's important that those people come forward."

Cameron Joshua

Earlier in the week, Cameron Joshua, also known as Lil’ Cam, appeared in court after prosecutors said he was present when TakeOff was killed. He is not charged with shooting the rapper but was charged with two counts of felon with a weapon.

After Joshua's hearing, prosecutors and defense attorneys reiterated in court that he was not accused of firing a weapon or killing anyone.

"We believe he has been appropriately charged," prosecutor Matt Gilliam said. "We're continuing our investigation into the death of TakeOff."

Joshua's attorneys said the bottom line is he didn't shoot TakeOff and he's only charged with possessing a gun.

"I think the DA’s office knows the difference between carrying a weapon and a shooting case, and if they thought he was involved in the shooting, they would have charged him with it," defense attorney Chris Downey said.

An HPD spokesman said the investigation into who fired the shots that killed TakeOff is ongoing.

What happened?

TakeOff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset.

TakeOff and Quavo finished attending a private party, along with about 40 other people, when shots were fired outside 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley. Police said the party ended around 1 a.m. but the group gathered outside for more than an hour after the party ended.

Just after 2:30 a.m., shots were fired and TakeOff was hit, dying just outside of the bowling alley's doors. Two other people, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were shot, police said. They drove to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.