LEXINGTON, Ky. — Police say a man went on quite the crime spree, burglarizing dozens of Taco Bell locations across three states.

Investigators say Ohio native Joshua Logue, a former Taco Bell employee, broke into more than three dozen locations across Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Among those burglaries, five were burglarized in Lexington.

Surveillance video showed the suspect wearing the same clothes and driving the same car during the various burglaries.

Logue was arrested in Columbus, Ohio.

