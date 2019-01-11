LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD's Swat team surrounded a residence on South 34th Street of subjects refusing to exit a home.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Nov.1 when investigators were serving warrants to those suspects.



LMPD took two people into custody around 4 p.m. with one of them sustaining minor injuries.



The names, charges, and other details surrounding this SWAT investigation have not been released.

