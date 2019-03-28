LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A SWAT situation in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has ended.

On March 28, Louisville Metro Police Department found a man with felony warrants hiding in a van on Weyler Ave. He attempted to get away from the police, hitting police vehicles with the van. An officer ultimately fired his weapon, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene and the van was found about a mile away, near Montana Ave.

After a SWAT situation which lasted more than nine hours, the man was found hiding in the ceiling rafters of a home on Montana Ave. Police had to climb on the roof and tear through the siding of the home to pull the man out.

The man, who appeared to have been shot, was removed from the home by stretcher but was awake and alert. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, a woman came out of the home with her hands up earlier in the evening and was taken into custody. They said the woman was uninjured and is a person of interest.

Earlier this afternoon, witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots.

WHAS11's Heather Fountaine saw someone with their hands tied behind their back being escorted by police, late in the afternoon. It is not clear who that person was or if they have any involvement in the situation.

Fountaine said she has heard multiple loud bangs, and LMPD tweeted that reported booms were SWAT activity and not gunshots.

Police plan to release more information on Friday, March 29.

Check back for updates as this story develops.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.