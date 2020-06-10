MetroSafe: Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired in PRP

Officials said they received a call of a man firing shots on Railroad Ave, near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Greenwood Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A suspect is in custody after police responded to a call of a man firing shots in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood, MetroSafe confirmed.

Officials said they received reports of a man firing shots in the 4700 block of Railroad Ave, near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Greenwood Rd. There is no report of injuries at this time, and MetroSafe said SWAT responded to the scene.

MetroSafe said the man is inside a home, but officials did not know if he is alone.

