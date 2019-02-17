LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Suspicious activity at a New Albany park led to the arrest of 5 people, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP said a trooper with the All Crimes Policing squad was patrolling near downtown New Albany on Friday when he noticed suspicious activity happening with a person standing in Anderson Park and a driver of a Pontiac Trans Am.

The trooper began to investigate as the Trans Am pulled away and the individual walked to a vehicle parked near a property in the 300 block of Cherry Street.

The trooper stopped the driver who was later identified as 34-year-old Nicholas Freiberger of Depauw, Indiana.

A search of Freiberger’s vehicle was conducted and meth, drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun were found. Police say Freiburger did not have a permit to carry a gun.

As troopers continued their investigation, they went to the home and conducted a search.

The following were arrested and charged after that investigation:

Freiberger was charged with possession of meth, possession of a handgun without a permit.

Ethan Haycraft and Candice Sexton are facing possession of a syringe, possession and dealing in heroin, possession of paraphernalia. Police say Haycraft was also arrested for outstanding warrants for battery and Sexton had two outstanding warrants for theft.

Richard Napier, 28, is charged with maintaining a common nuisance and failure to appear on theft charges.

Tabatha Boaz, 33, of Depauw is charged with possession of meth and paraphernalia.

All have been booked into the Floyd County Jail.