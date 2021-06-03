LMPD: Suspected police impersonator attempting to pull drivers over

Investigators said the man drives a black Chevy Tahoe that has red and white interior lights, along with lights and sirens.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A suspected police impersonator has attempted to pull drivers over in the area, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Investigators said the man drives a black Chevy Tahoe that has red and white interior lights, along with lights and sirens. He may wear clothes and equipment that make him look like an officer. Investigators also said he may identify himself as an officer or someone on a human trafficking task force.

Anyone who has encountered this individual is asked to call police at 574-LMPD.

