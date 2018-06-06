LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – An Elizabethtown man faces several charges for dragging an officer with his car.

Thirty-four-year-old James Martin was stopped May 27 for driving with his high beam headlights on and for several active warrants.

But when the Elizabethtown officer tried to arrest him, Martin drove off with the officer's arm stuck in the car window.

He only drove about 25 feet before driving into a ditch.

The officer freed his arm, but Martin drove away and shoved his female passenger out of the car.

He wasn't seen again until he was caught and arrested in Radcliff on June 5. Neither the officer nor the passenger was seriously hurt.

