LMPD: Suspect's attempt to take collections plate at Portland church thwarted by parishioners

Police said the juvenile suspect attempted to take the collection plate at the Portland Church of Christ on Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When an armed suspect tried to steal a church’s collections, police said parishioners fought back.

A Metro Police spokesperson said the incident happened during Sunday service at Portland Church of Christ.

The suspect, who is a juvenile, allegedly grabbed the offering plate after collections were taken.

As he tried to run away, police said he pulled out a gun and tried to fire into the air.

That’s when parishioners got involved, tackling the suspect, disarming him and then holding him down until officers arrived.

Investigators said the suspect bit several people during the fight.

He was taken into custody and he’s not being identified because of his age.

