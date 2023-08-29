Police release first photos of alleged suspect in string of violent robberies in southwest Louisville

Multiple victims have described the suspect to police as a Black man who is thin build and light skin wearing all black clothing and a mask.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have spent days searching southwest Louisville for a suspect in a string of increasingly violent robberies. Now, new information may help paint a clearer picture of who exactly they are looking for.

On Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police released new surveillance images of who they believe is the man who has attacked multiple women at gunpoint in the Pleasure Ridge Park and Valley Station areas.

LMPD's Third Division is investigating six cases where a man with a gun assaulted and robbed women in the early morning hours. A seventh case is being investigated by the division's Sex Crimes Unit.

As detailed in multiple police reports, LMPD is looking for a Black male with a thin build and light skin, standing about 5-foot-10, carrying a gun, wearing black clothes and a black mask.

The particular region the suspect targets is an area with multiple apartment complexes, however police believe he may be expanding due to media coverage.

One woman recently avoided being attacked by a man with a similar description as the suspect in the other cases.

Anyone with any additional information or surveillance video is asked to contact authorities at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online using the crime tip portal.

