LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man at the center of a crash investigation that killed two moms and their daughters has prior history of drug use and a conviction, a search warrant states. Friday, St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said the driver who caused the crash has a history of drug charges.

A search warrant obtained by WHAS11 News provides details about the investigation, the driver's identification, as Elijah C. Henderson, and his prior history with law enforcement.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of a white pickup truck crossed into the westbound lanes on I-64 north hit a minivan with two women and two girls inside. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene and two were pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Trooper Juston Wheetley.

Here's what the warrant reveals:

The truck involved in the deadly crashed belonged to Sweetens Concrete Services, which is Henderson's place of employment, according to the warrant.

Trooper Wasso who was investigating the crash visited Henderson at the hospital and read him his miranda rights. Henderson said he understood his rights, the warrant states.

The warrants says Trooper Wasso asked Henderson about drug use he (Henderson) stated he had smoked marijuana the night before the February 14 crash.

The document reveals Henderson is currently on probation and parole for Possession of Controlled Substance, which is a felony. Henderson has a DWI conviction in 2012, the warrant reveals.

Troopers searched Henderson's car on Friday, February 15 and found small bits of marijuana and 'blunt wrapper' packaging on the passenger's floor of the car. A police K-9 trained to sniff out drugs, was dispatched to the scene, and alerted officers to scent of controlled substance on driver's side of the car, the warrant states.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said Friday that authorities are awaiting toxicology reports.

Here's what we know about the Louisvillians who were killed.

The four killed were: Louisville firefighter Lesley Prather and her daughter Rhyan. Volleyball coach Carrie McCaw and her daughter Kacey. WHAS11 News confirmed the four were traveling together to a volleyball tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.

Funerals are scheduled for them this week.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

RELATED: Funeral details for Louisville firefighter, her daughter announced

RELATED: Louisville Fire, other first responders and community honor 4 killed in crash

RELATED: Funeral arrangements set for 2 victims killed in St. Louis Crash

RELATED: 'We are heartbroken.' Louisville firefighter, her daughter among 4 killed in I-64 crash outside of St. Louis

RELATED: Louisville firefighters head to St. Louis to escort fallen sister, crash victims

RELATED: Louisville community mourns the loss of two mothers and their daughters killed in crash

RELATED: 'I think God put me where I needed to be' | Driver tries to save lives in crash that killed Louisville moms, daughters

RELATED: 2 moms, 2 daughters from Louisville killed in crash on I-64 near St. Louis