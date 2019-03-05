KENTUCKY (WHAS11) – A central Kentucky man who allegedly wanted to be the next school shooter has been indicted.

Twenty-one-year-old Dylan Jarrell of Lawrenceburg is accused of threatening a mass shooting at Shelby and Anderson county schools in October 2018.

A New Jersey woman told police about racist messages from him on Facebook and an FBI investigation began.

RELATED: Details released in Kentucky man’s plan to commit school shooting

Authorities said he was caught pulling out of his driveway--armed with a firearm, ammunition, and a Kevlar vest--believed to have been on his way to a school.

No court dates have been set yet, but he faces up to 38 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

RELATED: School threat suspect faces judge

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.