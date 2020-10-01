LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man charged in a deadly DUI has now been indicted.

Joseph Luckett was drunk when was involved in a crash on Dec. 28, 2019, according to police. A Metro Solid Waste employee, Dominic Cherry, was killed in the crash.

Police said Luckett’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

He appeared in court for a second bond hearing on Jan. 10. His bond was lowered last week due to an error on the police report, but the judge decided to keep Luckett’s bond the same, at $5,000, because of his health concerns.

