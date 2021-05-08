Suspect arrested in May deadly shooting

Louisville Metro Police arrested De'vontay Hollingsworth in the shooting of Datril Frierson, Jr. on May 8.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is facing charges in a deadly shooting that happened earlier this year.

Louisville Metro Police arrested De'vontay Hollingsworth in the shooting of Datril Frierson, Jr. on May 8. Frierson succumbed to his injuries on June 16.

According to an arrest citation, surveillance video showed the shooting on Wilart Drive near Dixie Highway.

Three days later, officers found the car they believed was used in the shooting with a receipt that had Hollingsworth's name on it.

Detectives searched Hollingsworth's home Tuesday, where they found two guns used in the shooting, as well as clothes and shoes seen in the surveillance video.

