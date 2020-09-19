Suspect arrested in Elizabethtown deadly shooting

Jalen Williams was taken into custody with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and Louisville Metro Police.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A man has been arrested for a shooting in Elizabethtown which left one dead and injured another.

Jalen Williams was taken into custody with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service and Louisville Metro Police for the homicide of Juwone Doleman and the shooting of a woman.

The shooting happened September 6 in the 600 block of Westport Rd. Police said Williams was identified as the suspect within hours of the shooting but they did not release his name to protect the integrity of the investigation.

