Substitute teacher for Zionsville schools arrested for child seduction

Shawn Martin II, 26, was arrested on two counts of child seduction which is a level 5 felony.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office arrested a substitute teacher for the Zionsville Community School Corporation on child seduction charges.

In November, the sheriff's office received information about a potential child seduction case. The Zionsville Community School Corporation reported to the Indiana Department of Child Services that Shawn Martin II, 26, had allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a juvenile female student.

The alleged incident took place off of school property.