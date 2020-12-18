Substitute teacher for Zionsville schools arrested for child seduction

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office arrested a substitute teacher for the Zionsville Community School Corporation on child seduction charges.
In November, the sheriff's office received information about a potential child seduction case. The Zionsville Community School Corporation reported to the Indiana Department of Child Services that Shawn Martin II, 26, had allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a juvenile female student.
The alleged incident took place off of school property.
After an investigation into the alleged child seduction, Martin was arrested on two counts of child seduction, which is a level 5 felony.