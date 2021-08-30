Police were able to take the SUV driver into custody a short time after the crash.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Police made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run at a Bartholomew County bus stop that killed a high school student.

Police were called just before 7 a.m. to the area around 1900 South Gladstone Avenue. Witnesses said a Columbus East student was about to get onto the stopped bus, when a car didn't stop and hit the student.

The car then took off. A witness to the student being hit went after the car. Police were then able to find the driver, 25-year-old Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramani, on County Road 250 East and took him into custody. Police said his car had become stuck in a yard.

Police said an initial investigation shows he disregarded the stop arms on the bus and hit the student as they were crossing the street.

The student was rushed to the hospital, but died of their injuries.

Police said the identity student killed will be released at a later time.

“We are working closely with Bartholomew County School Corporation officials in regards to this investigation,” said Major Chris Lane. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. A tragic event like this affects many people and we are thinking of everyone involved.”