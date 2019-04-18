LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Valley High School student is facing additional charges after someone told police he robbed them the day he was found near school with a loaded gun and box of ammo on April 16.

Eighteen-year-old Shunka Campbell, who was originally charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and carrying a deadly weapon, has now been charged with robbery.



Campbell was found across the street from the school with a loaded revolver and a 50 round box of ammo. He had previously pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The police report also states that on April 12, Campbell was seen watching a "machine gun video on his cell" in the hallway of the school. Someone at the school told him the video was inappropriate and Campbell told that person "you need to worry about the gun I have in my back pack."

After that, the security level was raised at the school but no weapon was found. He was suspended for five days.

A statement from JCPS:

"Last Friday, the student was overheard in the hallway making a threatening comment and referenced having a weapon. The school immediately raised its security level and conducted a search of the student. Nothing was found and the student was disciplined according to district policies and procedures. We would not be able to speculate regarding this week’s arrest but have no information indicating that he was going to the school. Also, no increased police presence—an officer was at the school today on an unrelated matter."

