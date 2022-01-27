14-year-old charged for possessing, selling child porn, Hodgenville Police say

Police Chief Richardson says the victim was about 11-years-old when the photo was taken.

HODGENVILLE, Ky. — A Larue County Middle Schooler is facing charges after police say he sold a nude image of his former girlfriend to a classmate.

Hodgenville Police Chief James Richardson said the charges include possessing and distributing child pornography.

The Larue County community was shocked when the Hodgenville's Police Department posted the charges on its Facebook Wednesday.

Richardson says the victim was about 11-years-old when the photo was taken, which was about 2 years ago.

“We are seeking charges through the court designated worker's office as we would for any juvenile for the charges listed,” Richardson said.

Marsha Duncan, the district's emotional support specialist, said parents have to stay up-to-speed as more kids grow up in the digital age.

"We have a generation that has never known life without technology,” Duncan said.

She said the district provides several resources, hosts national speakers on internet safety and partners with the police department.

"We work together to make sure our kids know what they need to know, but most importantly the parents know what they need to know,” Duncan said.



Hodgenville Police Department's newly hired social worker, Brionna Taylor, said she plans to do all she can to help kids during the time.

"Oftentimes when you're young, everything can seem so big like it's never going to end, so just being a listening ear for those going through it,” Taylor said.

Richardson said he has no reason to believe that the photo left the original group of students who had access to it, but agencies are monitoring in case it does.

He also said the police department and the school are working on a new presentation about online safety. They plan to present it in the coming weeks.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.