LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police in the Highlands area of Louisville are asking for your help finding the suspects responsible for some strange thefts.

The thieves are stealing likes like outdoor furniture, bird baths and yard gnomes. Since these items are hard to track down, officers are hoping to catch the criminals in the act.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD. If you see anyone suspicious in your yard call 911 immediately.

