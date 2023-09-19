LMPD responds to reports of over 300 people street racing over the weekend; 2 arrested

A caravan of street racers took over the streets of Louisville on Saturday. So far, two drivers have been arrested for multiple traffic violations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men were arrested over the weekend after a caravan of over 300 street racers took over Louisville's streets, according to police.

The Louisville Metro Police Department received several reports of vehicles blocking streets, racing around the city and doing burnouts in parking lots.

At about 10 p.m. Saturday, LMPD's air unit spotted a black Chevrolet Silverado doing burnouts in a crowd of people. An officer entered the crowd and saw the Silverado continuing to do burnouts and drive recklessly in close proximity to other people.

The LMPD officer performed a traffic stop on 30-year-old Wilker Bravo, the driver of the truck, and the officer said there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from both the driver and the vehicle.

The officer found multiple open beer containers in the truck. When officials asked Bravo how much he had to drink, he reportedly told officers he had four beers before driving the vehicle.

Officers discovered Bravo was operating the vehicle without a valid driver's license and the truck was towed.

Bravo was arrested and charged with racing on a public highway, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle without a license, and possession of open alcoholic beverages in a vehicle.

Louisville police also received reports that over 100 drivers were street racing and doing burnouts in a parking lot near Slugger Field in downtown.

Officers saw a gray Ford Mustang with no rear registration plate doing burnouts in the parking lot. While driving recklessly, the Mustang's top was down and people were hanging out of the vehicle.

Officials believe the driver of the Mustang, 18-year-old Kavira Bitangaza, was participating in "speed contests." Officers searched the vehicle, revealing a cancelled registration and an expired registration plate. The Mustang was towed.

Bitangaza was arrested and charged with racing on a public highway, reckless driving, improper display of registration plates, and failure to maintain insurance.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.