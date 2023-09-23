LMPD investigates deadly shooting of 14-year-old in Park DuValle

Police said the teen male was found shot in the 3600 block of Stratton Avenue around 9 p.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 14-year-old has been shot and killed in the Park DuValle neighborhood.

Metro Police officers responded to the 3600 block of Stratton Avenue around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Officers located a teen male that had been shot.

Police said the injuries received were fatal and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

If you have any information that can help police in this investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or their online Crime Tip Portal.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

